French President Emmanuel Macron addresses French and German businessmen during a meeting at a hotel before the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
France’s Emmanuel Macron kicks off China visit with deal to protect wine and cheese from counterfeiting
- French president arrived in Shanghai late on Monday, attending China International Import Expo ahead of trip to capital on Wednesday
- Visit is timed to ease global trade tensions, with EU asking China to further open markets, while tariff war between Washington and Beijing continues
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses French and German businessmen during a meeting at a hotel before the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
European Union warns of ‘promise fatigue’ ahead of China International Import Expo
- EU mission in Beijing ‘urges China to show more ambition and genuine effort towards rebalancing and levelling the playing field’
- China sees trade fair, which opens on Tuesday, as an opportunity to showcase its free-trade credentials
Topic | China economy
The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua