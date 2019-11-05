Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses French and German businessmen during a meeting at a hotel before the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Monday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

France’s Emmanuel Macron kicks off China visit with deal to protect wine and cheese from counterfeiting

  • French president arrived in Shanghai late on Monday, attending China International Import Expo ahead of trip to capital on Wednesday
  • Visit is timed to ease global trade tensions, with EU asking China to further open markets, while tariff war between Washington and Beijing continues
Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:52am, 5 Nov, 2019

The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

European Union warns of ‘promise fatigue’ ahead of China International Import Expo

  • EU mission in Beijing ‘urges China to show more ambition and genuine effort towards rebalancing and levelling the playing field’
  • China sees trade fair, which opens on Tuesday, as an opportunity to showcase its free-trade credentials
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:14pm, 2 Nov, 2019

