Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou carries an umbrella as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver in October. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Less than a third of Canadians view China favourably, poll shows, while half oppose 5G role for Huawei

  • University of British Columbia survey found fears about China’s domestic impact in Canada increasing, especially over cyberattacks and espionage
  • Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been frozen since Canadian police detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on US warrant
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:21am, 5 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou carries an umbrella as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver in October. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Porsche sports cars at a Vancouver dealership. Photo: Jen St. Denis
United States & Canada

The buyers, sellers and the demand for luxury cars in China that’s fuelling the underground export market in Vancouver

  • In Vancouver’s suburbs, people are paid a few thousand dollars to buy BMWs and Porsches and deliver them to resellers, who send the cars to China
  • The payoff is high – but so is the risk of being accused of money laundering, warn experts
Topic |   Canada
Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis  

Updated: 10:03pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Porsche sports cars at a Vancouver dealership. Photo: Jen St. Denis
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.