Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou carries an umbrella as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver in October. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Less than a third of Canadians view China favourably, poll shows, while half oppose 5G role for Huawei
- University of British Columbia survey found fears about China’s domestic impact in Canada increasing, especially over cyberattacks and espionage
- Relations between Beijing and Ottawa have been frozen since Canadian police detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on US warrant
Topic | Canada
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou carries an umbrella as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver in October. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Porsche sports cars at a Vancouver dealership. Photo: Jen St. Denis
The buyers, sellers and the demand for luxury cars in China that’s fuelling the underground export market in Vancouver
- In Vancouver’s suburbs, people are paid a few thousand dollars to buy BMWs and Porsches and deliver them to resellers, who send the cars to China
- The payoff is high – but so is the risk of being accused of money laundering, warn experts
Topic | Canada
Porsche sports cars at a Vancouver dealership. Photo: Jen St. Denis