The US should focus on China rather than antagonising allies, the report’s co-author said. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Washington must stop trade war and work with allies to counter China risks, says US think tank

  • Non-partisan research institution recommends cooperation to help an increasingly isolated United States ‘partially disengage’ from China
  • ‘Congress is begging for alternatives to tariffs … there really doesn’t appear to be a coherent, comprehensive strategy,’ its report says
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:21pm, 5 Nov, 2019

Discussions are continuing between China and the US over a venue for the signing of phase one of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, US are possible locations for Trump-Xi trade deal signing

  • Beijing open to various options as efforts continue to find new venue after Chile plans fall through
  • US president suggests US meeting, while Chinese foreign ministry says communications are continuing
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:23am, 5 Nov, 2019

