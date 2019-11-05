The US should focus on China rather than antagonising allies, the report’s co-author said. Photo: Reuters
Washington must stop trade war and work with allies to counter China risks, says US think tank
- Non-partisan research institution recommends cooperation to help an increasingly isolated United States ‘partially disengage’ from China
- ‘Congress is begging for alternatives to tariffs … there really doesn’t appear to be a coherent, comprehensive strategy,’ its report says
Topic | US-China relations
Discussions are continuing between China and the US over a venue for the signing of phase one of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
China, US are possible locations for Trump-Xi trade deal signing
- Beijing open to various options as efforts continue to find new venue after Chile plans fall through
- US president suggests US meeting, while Chinese foreign ministry says communications are continuing
Topic | US-China trade war
