Europe ‘pushed off Beijing’s radar’ in China’s drive to seal US trade deal
- Concerns mounting among European businesspeople about lack of progress on EU-China investment agreement, head of EU business group says
- Cancellation of Chinese vice-premier’s Brussels trip reflects ‘lack of face-to-face engagement’ with bloc
Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, said on Tuesday that concerns were mounting among European businesses and leaders over the lack of progress on an investment treaty between Beijing and Brussels, which had already taken seven years of talks.
“My observation is that there’s such intensity between China and the US that Europe fell off the cliff and is not seen on the radar of Beijing any more,” Wuttke said during a forum hosted by the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based think tank.
“China seems to be totally absorbed by the US, cancelling meetings with Europe all the time. So we’re lacking a little bit off face-to-face engagement between them,” he said on the forum’s sidelines, adding that one of those cancelled meetings was Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He’s planned trip to Brussels to meet European leaders in September.
Wuttke said that while European businesses were encouraged by the progress made in the US-China trade negotiations, they were also worried that a deal could be struck at the expense of European interests.
“What we don’t like is if they make a fixed deal about certain amounts of products and services, and that will not be subject to an open bidding process ... because it might exclude European business or other countries,” he said.
To help safeguard European interests, French President Emmanuel Macron and incoming EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan are visiting China this week.
Hogan is in Beijing to finalise a deal on “geographical indication” to protect regional food names of European products such as French Cognac, Bordeaux wine and Comté cheese.
Macron told POLITICO and Reuters on Monday that the agreement would be signed “in two days”.
The agreement is set to anger US agriculture producers who say the EU is boxing them out of their main growing markets, as its system of geographical indications builds an increasingly strong foothold worldwide.
The agreement means that a cheese, for example, can only be labelled and sold as “Roquefort” in China if it was made in the French commune of Roquefort-sur-Soulzon. American blue cheese producers would have to find a different – lesser-known – name for their product.
Wuttke described the deal as “a small but important step” and said he hoped it could add momentum to reach a wider EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment by the end of next year.
He said progress had stalled over “a lack of flexibility and political courage in China to move forward and permit European business to do in China what Chinese business can do in Europe”.
“We’ve heard so many good words about China opening up and so forth. But we have seen only little progress, a little bit more recently than before,” Wuttke said.
France’s Emmanuel Macron kicks off China visit with deal to protect wine and cheese from counterfeiting
- French president arrived in Shanghai late on Monday, attending China International Import Expo ahead of trip to capital on Wednesday
- Visit is timed to ease global trade tensions, with EU asking China to further open markets, while tariff war between Washington and Beijing continues
Speaking at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Macron said that the EU and China had reached an agreement for the mutual protection of food and alcohol products, to be formally signed on Wednesday.
“It’s a step forward in this relationship and it’s very important,” Macron said, alongside Phil Hogan, the EU agriculture commissioner.
Macron’s office said the deal will provide the legal basis to fight counterfeiting of about 100 European and 100 Chinese agricultural products whose quality and characteristics are linked to their geographical origin.
Amid 26 protected French products are Champagne, wines including those from the Bordeaux and Burgundy regions, Cognac liquor and cheeses like Roquefort.
Macron’s trip comes as France and its European partners are demanding China make good on commitments to boost imports of agricultural products and manufactured goods while opening its market for financial products and other services.
France and the EU have joined the US in complaints over Chinese trade practices they consider unfair.
Macron said his priority was to discuss cooperation on the economy, technology and climate – “three decisive issues”.
He pushed for the completion by next year of an investment agreement that is currently under discussion between the EU and China.
Meanwhile, China is grappling with slumping demand that has kept economic growth to just 6 per cent in the latest quarter, the lowest level in almost 30 years.
In all, 15 business deals on energy, the food industry, transport and other sectors were signed during the visit, in addition to other bilateral agreements.
Macron also arranged for German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to meet Xi during his Paris visit, underscoring France’s push for a united European front in trade talks with China.
At a daily briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the staging of the import fair showed China’s willingness to open its domestic markets.
“By doing this, we can also meet our domestic needs to pursue high-quality economic development, build a new pattern of opening up and constantly improve people’s livelihood,” Geng said.
“So, I would like to tell the European side that please be assured, the Chinese side will spare no effort in fulfilling its promises and commitments,” he said.