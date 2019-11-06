Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron says China needs to open its doors wider to foreign businesses. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

‘No one wins a trade war’: French President Emmanuel Macron points to common ground with China on tariffs and climate action

  • But Beijing still needs to open the door wider to foreign businesses, Macron says
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:30am, 6 Nov, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron says China needs to open its doors wider to foreign businesses. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the event in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron to attend Shanghai import expo as EU continues push for China trade agreement

  • Incoming EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan will attend next week’s event
  • French leader is also expected to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss climate and trade
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:05pm, 31 Oct, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the event in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
