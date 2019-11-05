Channels

US officials have suggested Alaska, Iowa or Hawaii as possible venues for a Trump-Xi meeting. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China ‘needs firmer US commitments on lifting tariffs’ if Donald Trump wants to seal a trade deal

  • Source says Beijing needs America to be more responsive to its concerns if it wants Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the US to sign a ‘phase one’ agreement
  • China is worried that it may have made too many concessions and wants something from Washington to ‘make the deal more balanced’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:05am, 6 Nov, 2019

US officials have suggested Alaska, Iowa or Hawaii as possible venues for a Trump-Xi meeting. Photo: Reuters
Talks between China and the US are going well, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US, China working together to find new venue for trade deal, both sides confirm

  • Negotiations going ‘as planned’, China’s foreign ministry says after cancellation of Apec summit, where both sides were aiming for a ‘phase-one’ agreement
  • Trump confirmed joint effort to find a new venue and signals intention to sign the deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 11:12pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Talks between China and the US are going well, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Photo: AP
