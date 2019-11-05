US officials have suggested Alaska, Iowa or Hawaii as possible venues for a Trump-Xi meeting. Photo: Reuters
China ‘needs firmer US commitments on lifting tariffs’ if Donald Trump wants to seal a trade deal
- Source says Beijing needs America to be more responsive to its concerns if it wants Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the US to sign a ‘phase one’ agreement
- China is worried that it may have made too many concessions and wants something from Washington to ‘make the deal more balanced’
Talks between China and the US are going well, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Photo: AP
US, China working together to find new venue for trade deal, both sides confirm
- Negotiations going ‘as planned’, China’s foreign ministry says after cancellation of Apec summit, where both sides were aiming for a ‘phase-one’ agreement
- Trump confirmed joint effort to find a new venue and signals intention to sign the deal
