Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the RCEP summit in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
India out but China and Asia-Pacific partners to press on with RCEP free trade pact
- President Xi Jinping says ‘China is willing to sign high-standard agreement with many more countries’
- Observers say deal could pave way for other opportunities
Topic | China-India relations
Thai policemen outside the venue for the 35th Asean Summit in Nonthaburi province. Photo: EPA
India’s wobbling over Asean trade pact set to dominate Thailand summit as Trump’s America dials down its delegation
- Eyes are on India as officials send mixed signals at the last minute on commitment to deal with 10-member bloc of Southeast Asian countries
- Washington meanwhile is being represented by the lowest ranking officials to take part since the US became a formal member of the forum in 2011
Topic | Asean
