Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Pigs are seen at the Meloporc farm in Saint-Thomas de Joliette in Quebec in June. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China to lift ban on Canadian pork and beef, Justin Trudeau announces

  • Shipments were blocked amid escalating diplomatic feud after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on US warrant
  • Beijing also detained and charged two Canadians for spying; the two men are still being held
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:47am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pigs are seen at the Meloporc farm in Saint-Thomas de Joliette in Quebec in June. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pig numbers have roughly halved in China this year as African swine fever has ravaged herds. Photo: Reuters
Society

Another ham-fisted pork theft as swine fever pushes up prices in China

  • Case in Foshan, Guangdong province, the latest in an outbreak of reports about people stealing the staple meat
Topic |   African swine fever
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 8:15pm, 23 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pig numbers have roughly halved in China this year as African swine fever has ravaged herds. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.