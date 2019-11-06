A Uygur demonstrator wears a mask while protesting against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last month. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo says US ‘deeply troubled’ as China ‘harasses Uygur activists’ families’ in Xinjiang
- US Secretary of State expresses ‘sincere condolences’ to activists whose meetings with US officials may have led to reprisals by Beijing
- A former detainee, who spoke at an event at US invitation, recently learned her father had died ‘under unknown circumstances’
