China’s President Xi Jinping will begin a trip to Greece and Brazil on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Trade war: deal signing remains uncertain with US missing from Xi Jinping’s itinerary
- Chinese president will visit Greece and Brazil next week but there is no sign of a stop to meet Donald Trump to ink a ‘phase one’ agreement
- Trump had suggested meeting in the United States after Chile cancelled the Apec summit, at which the pair had initially planned to meet
Topic | US-China trade war
Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may delay trade deal signing until December, at location outside US
- Locations proposed by White House, including Iowa and Alaska, have been ruled out, and sites in Asia and Europe are being considered instead
- US stocks slid on news that agreement could be pushed back
