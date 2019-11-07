Channels

China's President Xi Jinping will begin a trip to Greece and Brazil on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Trade war: deal signing remains uncertain with US missing from Xi Jinping’s itinerary

  • Chinese president will visit Greece and Brazil next week but there is no sign of a stop to meet Donald Trump to ink a ‘phase one’ agreement
  • Trump had suggested meeting in the United States after Chile cancelled the Apec summit, at which the pair had initially planned to meet
US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 1:14pm, 7 Nov, 2019

China’s President Xi Jinping will begin a trip to Greece and Brazil on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may delay trade deal signing until December, at location outside US

  • Locations proposed by White House, including Iowa and Alaska, have been ruled out, and sites in Asia and Europe are being considered instead
  • US stocks slid on news that agreement could be pushed back
US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:22am, 7 Nov, 2019

Aides set up platforms before a group photo with members of US and Chinese trade negotiation delegations at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
