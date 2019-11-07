From left, EU trade commissioner-designate Phil Hogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan mark a series of deals at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China was a success, but more could have been achieved, experts say
- Paris and Beijing agree dozens of commercial deals worth US$15 billion but skirt thorny issues such as trade liberalisation and aid to Chinese state-owned companies
- Chairman of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China says visit showed European unity
