From left, EU trade commissioner-designate Phil Hogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan mark a series of deals at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to China was a success, but more could have been achieved, experts say

  • Paris and Beijing agree dozens of commercial deals worth US$15 billion but skirt thorny issues such as trade liberalisation and aid to Chinese state-owned companies
  • Chairman of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China says visit showed European unity
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 3:12pm, 7 Nov, 2019

