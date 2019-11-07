Illustration: SCMP
Hong Kong and Catalonia: protest movements contrasting in style but similarly bound
- As two groups thousands of miles apart express common cause, how far do the comparisons stretch?
- Catalans voted for independence whereas Hong Kong protesters deny this is their aim – but their central governments’ stances are equally clear
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration: SCMP
Protesters use fences as a barricade during clashes near the Police headquarters in Barcelona. Photo: AFP
Spain’s PM under pressure as Catalan separatists copy Hong Kong protest tactics
- Barcelona and other Catalan cities have been rocked by seven successive nights of protests since Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine separatist leaders to jail
- Catalan separatists are openly copy tactics devised by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
Topic | Spain
Protesters use fences as a barricade during clashes near the Police headquarters in Barcelona. Photo: AFP