A shipment of fentanyl intercepted by US customs officers at Chicago O’Hare airport. Photo: Reuters
Joint US-Chinese operations against fentanyl led to trafficking gang’s downfall
- Following the sentencing of nine people by a court in Hebei province, law enforcement officials from both sides shed light on how they had worked together to target the international supply chain
- Operation is first known success for cross-border crime-fighting initiative to tackle the drug at the centre of America’s opioid crisis
Topic | US-China relations
