The head of a Chinese think tank says Beijing can learn from Europe on how to settle maritime disputes. Photo: AP
Can Beijing use lessons learned by Europe to ease South China Sea tensions?
- European nations have ‘successful practices on maritime governance’, that can provide a model for China, head of government-funded think tank says
- But experts say Beijing has to work with its regional neighbours to find its own solutions to disputes in resource-rich waterway
Topic | South China Sea
The head of a Chinese think tank says Beijing can learn from Europe on how to settle maritime disputes. Photo: AP