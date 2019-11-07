Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The two sides are trying to reach agreement on a comprehensive investment deal. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China set to make new offer to EU as agriculture chief Phil Hogan admits there has been ‘limited progress’ on investment deal

  • Next Brussels trade chief urges both sides to redouble efforts to reinvigorate negotiations to seal ‘ambitious’ investment agreement
  • Hogan insists ‘I got a sense China wants to work with Europe closely’ but admits a number of key issues still need to be resolved
Topic |   European Union
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 9:36pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The two sides are trying to reach agreement on a comprehensive investment deal. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.