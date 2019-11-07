The two sides are trying to reach agreement on a comprehensive investment deal. Photo: Bloomberg
China set to make new offer to EU as agriculture chief Phil Hogan admits there has been ‘limited progress’ on investment deal
- Next Brussels trade chief urges both sides to redouble efforts to reinvigorate negotiations to seal ‘ambitious’ investment agreement
- Hogan insists ‘I got a sense China wants to work with Europe closely’ but admits a number of key issues still need to be resolved
Topic | European Union
The two sides are trying to reach agreement on a comprehensive investment deal. Photo: Bloomberg