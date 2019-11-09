Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump missed the Asean summit but sent his new national security adviser, Robert O’Brien (left). Photo: AP
Jun Yan Chang
Opinion

Opinion

Jun Yan Chang

Is Donald Trump’s administration ceding Southeast Asia to an ever-aggressive China?

  • Jun Yan Chang writes that despite the US president’s Asean snub, Southeast Asian countries want to keep the US engaged as a means to counter China's assertive strategic moves in the region
Jun Yan Chang

Jun Yan Chang  

Updated: 6:19pm, 9 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump missed the Asean summit but sent his new national security adviser, Robert O’Brien (left). Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.