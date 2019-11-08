UCLA says discrimination is “antithetical to our values as an institution”. Photo: Shutterstock
As US-China rivalry spills into education UCLA hits out at ‘corrosive’ racial profiling of foreign students
- ‘We must never resort to suspicion based on a person’s national origin’, university says amid growing concern of discrimination against Chinese academics in the US
- ‘Important research … does not arbitrarily stop at our national borders’, chancellor’s office says in a statement
Topic | US-China trade war
UCLA says discrimination is “antithetical to our values as an institution”. Photo: Shutterstock