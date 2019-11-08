Channels

Takuma Sakuragi, a 76-year-old Japanese former assemblyman, has been sentenced to life in prison in China for drug smuggling. Photo: Weibo
Diplomacy

Japanese ex-politician, 76, gets life for smuggling 3.3kg of methamphetamine into China

  • Lawyer for Takuma Sakuragi describes court’s ruling as ‘unjust and unfair’ as septuagenarian hears his fate six years after being arrested
  • Former lawmaker’s two West African accomplices given suspended death sentence, life imprisonment
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Sarah Zheng  

Mimi Lau  

Updated: 5:46pm, 8 Nov, 2019

The Xingtai Intermediate People’s Court in Xingtai, Hebei province, has sentenced one fentanyl trafficker to death. Photo: AP
Society

Death sentence for fentanyl trafficker in China after tip-off from the United States

  • A Chinese court hands down tough sentences for central players in synthetic opioid ring
  • Gang advertised drugs on English-language websites and mailed the deliveries to the US
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 8:27am, 8 Nov, 2019

