The Apec summit in Santiago had to be cancelled because of social unrest in the city. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Beijing says site for rescheduled Apec summit should be decided by consensus

  • Decision should ‘abide by the principle of consultation’, foreign ministry says in response to report US offered to co-host meeting with Chile on American soil
  • Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump had been expected to sign an interim trade deal on sidelines of cancelled Santiago event
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 11:34pm, 8 Nov, 2019

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had hoped to reach a “phase one” trade deal at the Apec event. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

How China will look elsewhere to push agenda after cancelled Apec summit in Chile hits hopes of US trade deal

  • Despite the cancellation of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting, the BRICS summit in Brazil will offer an alternative platform for Beijing
  • Both China and the US say that the cancellation of the event will not affect trade war negotiations
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 4:07pm, 2 Nov, 2019

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had hoped to reach a “phase one” trade deal at the Apec event. Photo: Reuters
