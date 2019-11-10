Chinese and Vietnamese coastguard vessels in a 2014 stand-off about 210km (130 miles) offshore of Vietnam in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea likely to be high on Asean agenda when Vietnam takes the chair
- Next year’s leading role in regional body may see Hanoi push for unified approach from member countries
- Vietnamese deputy foreign minister signals legal action could be on the table to resolve contested claims with Beijing
Topic | South China Sea
Mu Sochua said she intended to continue on to Cambodia by land, despite fierce opposition from Prime Minister Hun Sen. Photo: Reuters
Asean must value human rights over trade to deal with ‘dictators’: Mu Sochua
- The Cambodian opposition figure was released from detention in Malaysia and urged the Asean bloc to uplift its people so it could ‘deal with dictators and regional security issues posed by nations like China’
- The vice-president of the banned opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party also criticised Hun Sen’s close ties with China, accusing him of ‘taking away the land of people and giving it to China’
Topic | Cambodia
