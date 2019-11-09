The Dalai Lama says he plans to outlive the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: AFP
United States wants United Nations to take up Dalai Lama succession issue, envoy says
- Choice of next spiritual chief ‘belongs to the Tibetan Buddhists and not the Chinese government’, says Sam Brownback, US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom
- ‘I would hope that the UN would take the issue up’, envoy says
