Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ was elected on a promise to transform Greece into a hub for foreign investment. Photo: Reuters
Greece set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping as EU, US look on with concern
- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be keen to secure Chinese investment without upsetting his allies in Brussels, Washington
- Xi is expected to visit Cosco-run port of Piraeus and witness the opening of a new Bank of China branch in Athens
Cosco has gained approval for US$670 million in expansion plans at the Port of Piraeus. Photo: Xinhua
Amid headwinds, Greece gives Cosco green light for partial Piraeus port upgrade
- In a tale of two new eras, Athens walks a fine line between Chinese investments and a US defence pledge
- The decision comes soon after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Athens and warned about Chinese influence in Europe
