US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walking across the South Lawn of the White House on their way to Alabama to watch a college-football game on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says China trade talks moving ‘very nicely’, claiming Beijing wants deal more than he does
- Tells reporters that any deal has to be right for the US
- Asserts that China is having its ‘worst year’ in 57 years
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump denies agreeing to roll back trade war tariffs on China, despite earlier reports
- Beijing on Thursday said the two sides had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods as part of a ‘phase one’ trade deal
- But the US president denied this on Friday, telling reporters that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs
Topic | Donald Trump
