Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa (right) met China’s special envoy Gu Shengzu (left) in Harare in September. Photo: AP
Will China ever tire of Zimbabwe’s corruption and bad debt?
- Nations have dismissed claims Beijing has pulled the plug on US$1.3 billion of funding for infrastructure projects, but the lack of return on previous investments is putting a strain on relations, observers say
- African nation has defaulted on US$2.2 billion worth of loans made by China to Zimbabwe between 2000 and 2017
