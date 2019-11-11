Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave as they disembark from a plane upon their arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Athens to ‘deepen cooperation’ on education, shipping and energy

  • Xi is expected to meet Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:57am, 11 Nov, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave as they disembark from a plane upon their arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens. Photo: Reuters
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ was elected on a promise to transform Greece into a hub for foreign investment. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Greece set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping as EU, US look on with concern

  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be keen to secure Chinese investment without upsetting his allies in Brussels, Washington
  • Xi is expected to visit Cosco-run port of Piraeus and witness the opening of a new Bank of China branch in Athens
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:08pm, 9 Nov, 2019

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ was elected on a promise to transform Greece into a hub for foreign investment. Photo: Reuters
