Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan wave as they disembark from a plane upon their arrival at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Athens to ‘deepen cooperation’ on education, shipping and energy
- Xi is expected to meet Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ was elected on a promise to transform Greece into a hub for foreign investment. Photo: Reuters
Greece set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping as EU, US look on with concern
- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be keen to secure Chinese investment without upsetting his allies in Brussels, Washington
- Xi is expected to visit Cosco-run port of Piraeus and witness the opening of a new Bank of China branch in Athens
