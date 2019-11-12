Harvard University professor emeritus Ezra Vogel believes China is currently more concerned with domestic issues than foreign relations. Photo: Handout
No ‘Washington consensus’ on tough China policies says US academic Ezra Vogel
- Harvard scholar detects a softening of tone since ‘China is not an Enemy’ letter to US President Donald Trump
- Identifies Taiwan as most dangerous issue in US-Chinese relations
Topic | US-China relations
Former People’s Bank of China adviser Yu Yongding says if Hong Kong’s economy were to suffer further from protests the city could be forced to abandon its peg to the US dollar. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong dollar could be unpegged from US dollar if protests create economic crisis, economist warns
- Sharp deterioration in city's economic health could force Hong Kong to sever peg to the US dollar, Chinese economist Yu Yongding has warned
- The government has stressed its commitment to the linked exchange rate system, which is underpinned by massive forex reserves
Topic | Hong Kong protests
