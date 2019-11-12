The cancellation of the forum comes just weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping held informal talks in Mamallapuram. Photo: DPA
‘India-China business forum cancelled’ amid visa row
- Event called off after Indian authorities fail to process paperwork for Chinese delegation, report says
Topic | China-India relations
The cancellation of the forum comes just weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping held informal talks in Mamallapuram. Photo: DPA
India pulled out of the RCEP deal at the last minute amid concerns its economy could be flooded with cheap Chinese goods. Photo: Kyodo
China says RCEP economies committed to work with India to resolve lingering trade deal issues
- China and 14 other nations from the Asia-Pacific region agreed on the outline of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on Monday
- Beijing says it is confident that the ‘very few’ remaining obstacles among the RCEP 15 can be settled by the end of the year
Topic | China-India relations
India pulled out of the RCEP deal at the last minute amid concerns its economy could be flooded with cheap Chinese goods. Photo: Kyodo