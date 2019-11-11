Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews a guard of honour during a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping hails Greece deals as model for Chinese cooperation with Europe
- Chinese President and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sign 16 deals, including extradition treaty and investment agreements
- Greeks promise to ‘overcome any obstacles’ to Chinese firm’s plans to develop port of Piraeus
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ was elected on a promise to transform Greece into a hub for foreign investment. Photo: Reuters
Greece set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping as EU, US look on with concern
- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be keen to secure Chinese investment without upsetting his allies in Brussels, Washington
- Xi is expected to visit Cosco-run port of Piraeus and witness the opening of a new Bank of China branch in Athens
