Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews a guard of honour during a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping hails Greece deals as model for Chinese cooperation with Europe

  • Chinese President and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sign 16 deals, including extradition treaty and investment agreements
  • Greeks promise to ‘overcome any obstacles’ to Chinese firm’s plans to develop port of Piraeus
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 9:30pm, 11 Nov, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping reviews a guard of honour during a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens. Photo: AFP
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ was elected on a promise to transform Greece into a hub for foreign investment. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Greece set to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping as EU, US look on with concern

  • Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be keen to secure Chinese investment without upsetting his allies in Brussels, Washington
  • Xi is expected to visit Cosco-run port of Piraeus and witness the opening of a new Bank of China branch in Athens
Topic |   Xi Jinping
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:08pm, 9 Nov, 2019

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ was elected on a promise to transform Greece into a hub for foreign investment. Photo: Reuters
