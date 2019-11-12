Anti-government protesters set fire to roadblocks disrupting traffic in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Washington voices ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong clashes, calls for restraint on all sides
- Beijing should honour the Sino-British Joint Declaration, including commitments to Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms, US State Department says
- It urges the city’s government to engage with the public, and protesters to respond
A video grab shows a police officer (left) shooting a protester in the chest in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: AFP
Student shot and man set ablaze in one of the most violent days of Hong Kong anti-government unrest yet
- Tear gas, petrol bombs, barricades and pepper spray are used across multiple districts as protesters create traffic mayhem in a bid to spark a general strike
- City chief warns that anyone who believes violence will force her government to give in to their political demands is indulging in ‘wishful thinking’
