Anti-government protesters set fire to roadblocks disrupting traffic in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

Washington voices ‘grave concern’ over Hong Kong clashes, calls for restraint on all sides

  • Beijing should honour the Sino-British Joint Declaration, including commitments to Hong Kong’s rights and freedoms, US State Department says
  • It urges the city’s government to engage with the public, and protesters to respond
Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Nov, 2019

A video grab shows a police officer (left) shooting a protester in the chest in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Student shot and man set ablaze in one of the most violent days of Hong Kong anti-government unrest yet

  • Tear gas, petrol bombs, barricades and pepper spray are used across multiple districts as protesters create traffic mayhem in a bid to spark a general strike
  • City chief warns that anyone who believes violence will force her government to give in to their political demands is indulging in ‘wishful thinking’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 9:27am, 12 Nov, 2019

