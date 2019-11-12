Channels

The World Bank says it will close a component of the project to support vocational colleges involving partner schools that were the subject of the abuse claims. Photo: Alamy
Diplomacy

World Bank scales back Xinjiang project after claims of abuse at partner schools

  • Lender to step up monitoring of educational facilities in troubled region
Topic |   Xinjiang
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:40pm, 12 Nov, 2019

A Uygur demonstrator wears a mask while protesting against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last month. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Mike Pompeo says US ‘deeply troubled’ as China ‘harasses Uygur activists’ families’ in Xinjiang

  • US Secretary of State expresses ‘sincere condolences’ to activists whose meetings with US officials may have led to reprisals by Beijing
  • A former detainee, who spoke at an event at US invitation, recently learned her father had died ‘under unknown circumstances’
Topic |   Xinjiang
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 9:20pm, 6 Nov, 2019

A Uygur demonstrator wears a mask while protesting against China in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, last month. Photo: Reuters
