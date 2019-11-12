Channels

A wounded US soldier is airlifted from Guadalcanal amid fierce fighting between US and Japanese forces. Photo: Agence France-Presse/ HO
Chinese land deal in Guadalcanal ‘prevents access’ to site of World War II battle between US and Japanese soldiers

  • New owner of site in Solomon Islands accused of putting up fence and gates around site of Alligator Creek’s 1942 battlefield and war memorial
  • South Pacific nation’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing has already led to a row over an island lease
Topic |   US-China relations
Updated: 3:51pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets Chinese leaders in Beijing this month. Photo: Reuters
Solomon Islands government says China’s island lease is unlawful

  • Deal between province and China Sam Enterprise Group made public soon after the Pacific nation switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing
  • It purportedly gives the Chinese conglomerate rights to build infrastructure on several islands
Topic |   US-China relations
Updated: 11:27pm, 25 Oct, 2019

