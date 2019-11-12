A wounded US soldier is airlifted from Guadalcanal amid fierce fighting between US and Japanese forces. Photo: Agence France-Presse/ HO
Chinese land deal in Guadalcanal ‘prevents access’ to site of World War II battle between US and Japanese soldiers
- New owner of site in Solomon Islands accused of putting up fence and gates around site of Alligator Creek’s 1942 battlefield and war memorial
- South Pacific nation’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing has already led to a row over an island lease
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets Chinese leaders in Beijing this month. Photo: Reuters
Solomon Islands government says China’s island lease is unlawful
- Deal between province and China Sam Enterprise Group made public soon after the Pacific nation switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing
- It purportedly gives the Chinese conglomerate rights to build infrastructure on several islands
