Riot police fire tear gas and make arrests as anti-government protesters set up roadblocks outside Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin early on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
China accuses US and Britain of hypocrisy over violence in Hong Kong
- Foreign ministry says London and Washington did not ‘sternly condemn’ torching of man in the city
- Both Western countries express deep concerns over confrontations and the use of force
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters blocked roads, forcing the suspension of scores of bus routes in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong plunged into commuter chaos as protesters block roads and target rail services – with turmoil expected to continue for another day
- Embattled MTR Corporation once again badly affected as protesters vandalise the rail giant’s facilities from early morning
- Radical protesters vow to keep fight going on Tuesday morning after 21-year-old student shot and critically wounded by police officer
