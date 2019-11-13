Channels

Chinese and American soldiers taking part in 2017 in a humanitarian relief exercise held in Oregon. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese troops head to Hawaii for joint disaster relief exercise with US military

  • Humanitarian training highlights one area where the two sides can still cooperate despite tensions over trade war and South China Sea
  • US ambassador also insists Chinese students remain welcome in America, but observers stay cautious about overall state of relations
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 1:27am, 13 Nov, 2019

Chinese and American soldiers taking part in 2017 in a humanitarian relief exercise held in Oregon. Photo: Xinhua
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper holds a news conference at the Pentagon in October. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US wants to repatriate WWII soldiers’ remains from China as part of move to strengthen military cooperation with Beijing

  • Pentagon chief Mark Esper to meet Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Bangkok next week
  • US troops fought in southern China against Japan between 1942 and 1944
Topic |   US-China relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:03am, 9 Nov, 2019

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper holds a news conference at the Pentagon in October. Photo: AFP
