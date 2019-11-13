Chinese and American soldiers taking part in 2017 in a humanitarian relief exercise held in Oregon. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese troops head to Hawaii for joint disaster relief exercise with US military
- Humanitarian training highlights one area where the two sides can still cooperate despite tensions over trade war and South China Sea
- US ambassador also insists Chinese students remain welcome in America, but observers stay cautious about overall state of relations
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese and American soldiers taking part in 2017 in a humanitarian relief exercise held in Oregon. Photo: Xinhua
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper holds a news conference at the Pentagon in October. Photo: AFP
US wants to repatriate WWII soldiers’ remains from China as part of move to strengthen military cooperation with Beijing
- Pentagon chief Mark Esper to meet Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Bangkok next week
- US troops fought in southern China against Japan between 1942 and 1944
Topic | US-China relations
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper holds a news conference at the Pentagon in October. Photo: AFP