US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump takes swipes at China but says ‘phase one’ trade deal could come soon

  • In a speech in New York, the US president reiterates that scheduled 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on December 15 if a deal isn’t reached
  • ‘We are the ones that are deciding whether or not we want to make a deal,’ Trump says
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 3:20am, 13 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Donald Trump denies agreeing to roll back trade war tariffs on China, despite earlier reports

  • Beijing on Thursday said the two sides had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods as part of a ‘phase one’ trade deal
  • But the US president denied this on Friday, telling reporters that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs
Topic |   Donald Trump
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:21pm, 9 Nov, 2019

