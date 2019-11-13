US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump takes swipes at China but says ‘phase one’ trade deal could come soon
- In a speech in New York, the US president reiterates that scheduled 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on December 15 if a deal isn’t reached
- ‘We are the ones that are deciding whether or not we want to make a deal,’ Trump says
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump denies agreeing to roll back trade war tariffs on China, despite earlier reports
- Beijing on Thursday said the two sides had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods as part of a ‘phase one’ trade deal
- But the US president denied this on Friday, telling reporters that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters