Republican Marco Rubio is one of four US senators behind the Global Economic Security Strategy Act. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US senators propose economic security strategy act to counter China’s rise

  • ‘For the first time in almost three decades, the United States is confronted with a near-peer competitor on the global stage’, Republican senator Marco Rubio says
  • US must ‘combat China’s predatory economic practices by working together with our like-minded partners and allies’, Republican senator Todd Young says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 12:00am, 14 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China warned of ‘substantial’ trade war tariff increases by US President Donald Trump if deal is not reached

  • In a speech in New York, the US president reiterates that scheduled 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on December 15 if a deal is not reached
  • Interim agreement expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese imports
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Jodi Xu Klein  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 11:39am, 13 Nov, 2019

