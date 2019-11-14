Republican Marco Rubio is one of four US senators behind the Global Economic Security Strategy Act. Photo: Reuters
US senators propose economic security strategy act to counter China’s rise
- ‘For the first time in almost three decades, the United States is confronted with a near-peer competitor on the global stage’, Republican senator Marco Rubio says
- US must ‘combat China’s predatory economic practices by working together with our like-minded partners and allies’, Republican senator Todd Young says
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China warned of ‘substantial’ trade war tariff increases by US President Donald Trump if deal is not reached
- In a speech in New York, the US president reiterates that scheduled 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on December 15 if a deal is not reached
- Interim agreement expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese imports
Topic | US-China trade war
