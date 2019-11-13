China and the US are still working on the details of an interim trade deal to end their trade war. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods just the ‘art of the deal’, analysts say
- US president’s tough talk intended to ramp up the pressure on Beijing, observers say
- But his comments that the two sides are close to a deal should be seen as a positive, former acting deputy US trade representative says
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the US are still working on the details of an interim trade deal to end their trade war. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China warned of ‘substantial’ trade war tariff increases by US President Donald Trump if deal is not reached
- In a speech in New York, the US president reiterates that scheduled 15 per cent tariffs will be imposed on December 15 if a deal is not reached
- Interim agreement expected to include a US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 on about US$156 billion worth of Chinese imports
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump speaking in New York on Tuesday. Photo: AP