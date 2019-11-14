Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

This will be Mark Esper’s second visit to the region since August. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper starts second Indo-Pacific tour with bid to counter Chinese power

  • Pentagon says Esper will discuss Beijing’s South China Sea claims on visit to South Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam
  • Statement giving details of trip says ‘nowhere is more important’ to Washington than this ‘priority theatre’
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:00pm, 14 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

This will be Mark Esper’s second visit to the region since August. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.