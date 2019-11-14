This will be Mark Esper’s second visit to the region since August. Photo: AFP
US Defence Secretary Mark Esper starts second Indo-Pacific tour with bid to counter Chinese power
- Pentagon says Esper will discuss Beijing’s South China Sea claims on visit to South Korea, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam
- Statement giving details of trip says ‘nowhere is more important’ to Washington than this ‘priority theatre’
Topic | US-China relations
This will be Mark Esper’s second visit to the region since August. Photo: AFP