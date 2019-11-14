An attendee holds a candle at a rally Thursday in Hong Kong by medical volunteers and firefighters in support of the protests. Thursday. Photo: AP
If China puts troops in Hong Kong, Washington should suspend the city’s trade status, US commission says
- US-China Economic and Security Review Commission also seeks export control measures on mainland companies to be applied to their Hong Kong units
- Recommendations come after China calls for tougher crackdown on anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An attendee holds a candle at a rally Thursday in Hong Kong by medical volunteers and firefighters in support of the protests. Thursday. Photo: AP
A senior Beijing official says establishing a mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has become an urgent task. Photo: Sam Tsang
Need for national security law in Hong Kong becoming urgent, Beijing official says
- Steps must also be taken to prevent ‘foreign forces’ from interfering in city’s affairs, director of Chinese central government’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office says
- Rise of independence forces linked to city’s failure to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law, he says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A senior Beijing official says establishing a mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has become an urgent task. Photo: Sam Tsang