An attendee holds a candle at a rally Thursday in Hong Kong by medical volunteers and firefighters in support of the protests. Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

If China puts troops in Hong Kong, Washington should suspend the city’s trade status, US commission says

  • US-China Economic and Security Review Commission also seeks export control measures on mainland companies to be applied to their Hong Kong units
  • Recommendations come after China calls for tougher crackdown on anti-government protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 11:53pm, 14 Nov, 2019

A senior Beijing official says establishing a mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has become an urgent task. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Need for national security law in Hong Kong becoming urgent, Beijing official says

  • Steps must also be taken to prevent ‘foreign forces’ from interfering in city’s affairs, director of Chinese central government’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office says
  • Rise of independence forces linked to city’s failure to enact Article 23 of the Basic Law, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:04am, 10 Nov, 2019

A senior Beijing official says establishing a mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has become an urgent task. Photo: Sam Tsang
