US President Donald Trump is facing numerous challenges, including public impeachment hearings, which began on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Impeachment threat against Donald Trump puts grand trade deal with China at risk, US experts say

  • Despite US president’s vow to raise tariffs even further, his hardline stance appears to be softening amid domestic turmoil
  • Pain from the trade war is increasingly hitting Trump’s base, notably the farmers and factory workers he promised to help
Topic |   Donald Trump impeachment inquiry
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 12:55am, 15 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump is facing numerous challenges, including public impeachment hearings, which began on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China and the US are still working on the details of an interim trade deal to end their trade war. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods just the ‘art of the deal’, analysts say

  • US president’s tough talk intended to ramp up the pressure on Beijing, observers say
  • But his comments that the two sides are close to a deal should be seen as a positive, former acting deputy US trade representative says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 1:05am, 14 Nov, 2019

China and the US are still working on the details of an interim trade deal to end their trade war. Photo: AFP
