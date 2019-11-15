Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Teresa Cheng, Hong Kong’s justice minister, falls in London on Thursday while surrounded by anti-Hong Kong government protesters. Image: Twitter
Diplomacy

Hong Kong justice secretary Teresa Cheng injured in London while surrounded by protesters

  • The cabinet member, considered a key figure in the drafting of the now-shelved extradition bill, hurt her arm when she fell
  • She was in the British capital to promote Hong Kong as a centre of dispute resolution
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 6:55am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Teresa Cheng, Hong Kong’s justice minister, falls in London on Thursday while surrounded by anti-Hong Kong government protesters. Image: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
The 70-year-old man (circled) had been taking pictures when hit on the head by a brick, police say. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Hong Kong protests: elderly man hit on head by brick during clash in Sheung Shui dies while two others hurt in separate incidents remain in critical condition

  • One man was set on fire by protesters in Ma On Shan, and a teenage boy was reportedly hit by police tear gas canisters in Tin Shui Wai
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Elizabeth Cheung  

Christy Leung  

Updated: 3:30am, 15 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The 70-year-old man (circled) had been taking pictures when hit on the head by a brick, police say. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.