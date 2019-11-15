Teresa Cheng, Hong Kong’s justice minister, falls in London on Thursday while surrounded by anti-Hong Kong government protesters. Image: Twitter
Hong Kong justice secretary Teresa Cheng injured in London while surrounded by protesters
- The cabinet member, considered a key figure in the drafting of the now-shelved extradition bill, hurt her arm when she fell
- She was in the British capital to promote Hong Kong as a centre of dispute resolution
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The 70-year-old man (circled) had been taking pictures when hit on the head by a brick, police say. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests: elderly man hit on head by brick during clash in Sheung Shui dies while two others hurt in separate incidents remain in critical condition
- One man was set on fire by protesters in Ma On Shan, and a teenage boy was reportedly hit by police tear gas canisters in Tin Shui Wai
