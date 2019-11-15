Channels

SCMP
Students at Seoul National University stage a silent protest in support of the Hong Kong protesters. Photo: DPA
Diplomacy

Chinese embassy backs students tearing down ‘pro-Hong Kong protest’ banners in South Korea

  • ‘Young Chinese students expressed their indignation and opposition to words and actions that harm Chinese sovereignty and distort the facts,’ mission claims
  • Local police say couple filmed tearing down banners could be charged with property damage
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 2:59pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Dozens of students who fled the violence on Hong Kong campuses are being temporarily housed in “Grads Homes” in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Society

Mainland Chinese students flee, but hope to be back in Hong Kong soon

  • Shenzhen boarding houses run by Chinese Communist Party and affiliate colleges offer temporary refuge amid ongoing violence on campuses
  • But most evacuees say they want to return as soon as they know what’s going on
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 9:24am, 15 Nov, 2019

