Students at Seoul National University stage a silent protest in support of the Hong Kong protesters. Photo: DPA
Chinese embassy backs students tearing down ‘pro-Hong Kong protest’ banners in South Korea
- ‘Young Chinese students expressed their indignation and opposition to words and actions that harm Chinese sovereignty and distort the facts,’ mission claims
- Local police say couple filmed tearing down banners could be charged with property damage
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students at Seoul National University stage a silent protest in support of the Hong Kong protesters. Photo: DPA
Dozens of students who fled the violence on Hong Kong campuses are being temporarily housed in “Grads Homes” in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout
Mainland Chinese students flee, but hope to be back in Hong Kong soon
- Shenzhen boarding houses run by Chinese Communist Party and affiliate colleges offer temporary refuge amid ongoing violence on campuses
- But most evacuees say they want to return as soon as they know what’s going on
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Dozens of students who fled the violence on Hong Kong campuses are being temporarily housed in “Grads Homes” in Shenzhen. Photo: Handout