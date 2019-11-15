The US Congress should enact legislation requiring Chinese companies that are publicly listed in the US to disclose any political and financial links to Beijing, according to a new report. Photo: AFP
Compel Chinese companies listed in US to disclose party links, Congress urged
- Influential US-China Economic and Security Review Commission wants tougher rules for Chinese companies publicly listed in the US
- Lack of disclosure and oversight ‘opens the door to adverse activities’
Topic | US-China relations
Demonstrators shine lights from their cellphones during a rally at Edinburgh Place in the Central district of Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
If Beijing puts troops in Hong Kong, Washington should suspend the city’s trade status, US commission says
- US-China Economic and Security Review Commission also says export control measures on mainland companies should be applied to their Hong Kong units
- Recommendations come after China calls for tougher crackdown on anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
