The US Congress should enact legislation requiring Chinese companies that are publicly listed in the US to disclose any political and financial links to Beijing, according to a new report. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Compel Chinese companies listed in US to disclose party links, Congress urged

  • Influential US-China Economic and Security Review Commission wants tougher rules for Chinese companies publicly listed in the US
  • Lack of disclosure and oversight ‘opens the door to adverse activities’
Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Demonstrators shine lights from their cellphones during a rally at Edinburgh Place in the Central district of Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

If Beijing puts troops in Hong Kong, Washington should suspend the city’s trade status, US commission says

  • US-China Economic and Security Review Commission also says export control measures on mainland companies should be applied to their Hong Kong units
  • Recommendations come after China calls for tougher crackdown on anti-government protests
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 10:18am, 15 Nov, 2019

