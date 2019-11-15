Suppliers in Taiwan have been told to stop selling three Huawei smartphone models, including the P30 Pro. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan halts sale of Huawei phones that identify self-ruled island as part of mainland China
- National Communications Commission orders firms to stop offering P30, P3O Pro and Nova 5T models because their displays include the words ‘Taiwan, China’ for time zones and contacts
- Reference impairs island’s ‘national dignity’, commission’s deputy director says
US Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday. Photo: Daily Memphian via AP
Huawei and ZTE pose security threat and ‘cannot be trusted’, US Attorney General William Barr says, backing ban on fund
- US Federal Communications Commission is proposing to make rural wireless carriers remove and replace equipment from Chinese telecoms giants
- Barr labels Huawei and ZTE national security threats, citing ‘their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government’
