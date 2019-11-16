Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The unity of Asia’s leaders may soon be tested. Photo: AFP
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Vietnam’s threat of legal warfare could signal it is ready to take an even bolder stance on China

  • Hanoi has floated the idea of going further than diplomatic protests over Beijing’s conduct in the South China Sea
  • At a time when the Philippines has moved closer to Beijing under Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnam has gone the other way
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Updated: 5:09pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The unity of Asia’s leaders may soon be tested. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
Politics

Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting

  • US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
  • Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes rose ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
Topic |   Asean
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 4:48am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.