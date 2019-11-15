Channels

Anti-government protesters call on the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

China says US Congress body is 'full of prejudice' as report calls for Hong Kong's special status to be suspended if troops are sent in

  • Foreign ministry in Beijing insists that it will protect its integrity after advisory group calls for action if military is deployed to quell protests
  • Hong Kong enjoys special trade privileges – but US Senate has yet to vote on legislation that would expose these to greater scrutiny
Topic | Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 10:48pm, 15 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters call on the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Felix Wong
Demonstrators shine lights from their cellphones during a rally at Edinburgh Place in the Central district of Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

If Beijing puts troops in Hong Kong, Washington should suspend the city's trade status, US commission says

  • US-China Economic and Security Review Commission also says export control measures on mainland companies should be applied to their Hong Kong units
  • Recommendations come after China calls for tougher crackdown on anti-government protests
Topic | Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Stuart Lau  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 10:18am, 15 Nov, 2019

Demonstrators shine lights from their cellphones during a rally at Edinburgh Place in the Central district of Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
