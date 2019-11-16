The world’s largest economies have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war that is dragging on global growth. Photo: AP
US and China have significant differences ahead of trade talks Friday night
- President Donald Trump had not yet agreed to remove any tariffs as part of a deal, and the size of China’s commitment to purchase US farm products was not yet clear
- The world’s largest economies have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war that is dragging on global growth
Topic | US-China trade war
Larry Kudlow, director of the US National Economic Council, pauses while speaking to members of the media outside the White House on November 1. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China trade deal could be signed by ministers instead of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, top White House aide says
- National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow says still no precise date set for ‘phase one’ agreement
