Thai police found 36kg of Ice hidden in the metal frames of treadmills which were about to be shipped to Japan. Photo: AFP
China joins forces with Mekong nations in war on Asia’s biggest methamphetamine cartel
- Specialist police teams from six countries are taking on the ‘Sam Gor’ syndicate, which the UN blames for a dramatic shift to synthetic drugs
- Authorities will share intelligence to target traffickers working at border ‘choke points’
The Xingtai Intermediate People’s Court in Xingtai, Hebei province, has sentenced one fentanyl trafficker to death. Photo: AP
Death sentence for fentanyl trafficker in China after tip-off from the United States
- A Chinese court hands down tough sentences for central players in synthetic opioid ring
- Gang advertised drugs on English-language websites and mailed the deliveries to the US
