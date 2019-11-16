Channels

China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong has urged US politicians to “stop meddling” in the city’s affairs. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

US report on Hong Kong lays bare the ‘evil intentions of anti-China forces’, foreign ministry office says

  • ‘We again urge the relevant American politicians to immediately stop meddling’ in city’s affairs, office of the commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong
  • Statement repeats Beijing’s claim that US is the ‘black hand behind the chaos’ in the city
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 3:54pm, 16 Nov, 2019

The protests in Hong Kong has become increasingly violent. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US senators try to fast-track Hong Kong democracy bill as violence in city rises

  • Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Jim Risch start ‘hotline’ to let Senate speed up approval of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
  • Passage not clinched by end of business on Thursday
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 1:50pm, 15 Nov, 2019

The protests in Hong Kong has become increasingly violent. Photo: Reuters
