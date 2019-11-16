China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong has urged US politicians to “stop meddling” in the city’s affairs. Photo: Felix Wong
US report on Hong Kong lays bare the ‘evil intentions of anti-China forces’, foreign ministry office says
- ‘We again urge the relevant American politicians to immediately stop meddling’ in city’s affairs, office of the commissioner of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong
- Statement repeats Beijing’s claim that US is the ‘black hand behind the chaos’ in the city
Topic | Hong Kong protests
China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong has urged US politicians to “stop meddling” in the city’s affairs. Photo: Felix Wong
The protests in Hong Kong has become increasingly violent. Photo: Reuters
US senators try to fast-track Hong Kong democracy bill as violence in city rises
- Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Jim Risch start ‘hotline’ to let Senate speed up approval of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Passage not clinched by end of business on Thursday
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The protests in Hong Kong has become increasingly violent. Photo: Reuters