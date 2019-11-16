Michael Bloomberg has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Michael Bloomberg to miss his own China forum in Beijing as he considers presidential run
- Mogul was set to appear at the New Economy Forum, a gathering of world business leaders that he launched to promote cooperation with China
- Former mayor of New York has lobbied for an end to the trade war, saying it costs jobs, slows innovation
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America is “confronted with is a challenge” from a Chinese government that has failed to honour its promises. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State signals Donald Trump is taking a harder line on China, blaming Beijing’s broken promises
- America’s top diplomat will not say whether US would mount a military response if Beijing sent troops into Hong Kong
- Mike Pompeo says he hopes the city’s conflict can be resolved non-violently, with ‘few injuries’
