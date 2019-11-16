Channels

Michael Bloomberg has been a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
Michael Bloomberg to miss his own China forum in Beijing as he considers presidential run

  • Mogul was set to appear at the New Economy Forum, a gathering of world business leaders that he launched to promote cooperation with China
  • Former mayor of New York has lobbied for an end to the trade war, saying it costs jobs, slows innovation
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Updated: 4:13pm, 16 Nov, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says America is “confronted with is a challenge” from a Chinese government that has failed to honour its promises. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State signals Donald Trump is taking a harder line on China, blaming Beijing’s broken promises

  • America’s top diplomat will not say whether US would mount a military response if Beijing sent troops into Hong Kong
  • Mike Pompeo says he hopes the city’s conflict can be resolved non-violently, with ‘few injuries’
Topic |   US-China relations
Updated: 9:59am, 16 Nov, 2019

