China and the US still have some fundamental problems to resolve before they can reach a trade deal, observers say. Photo: AFP
US-China interim trade deal hamstrung by fundamental differences, experts say
- Two sides ‘not on the same page’ on issues such as the removal of tariffs, researcher says
- Beijing will not buy agricultural goods it may not need ‘and definitely will not agree to it being written into a deal’, academic says
Topic | US-China trade war
The world’s largest economies have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war that is dragging on global growth. Photo: AP
US and China have significant differences ahead of trade talks Friday night
- President Donald Trump had not yet agreed to remove any tariffs as part of a deal, and the size of China’s commitment to purchase US farm products was not yet clear
- The world’s largest economies have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war that is dragging on global growth
