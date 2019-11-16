Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China and the US still have some fundamental problems to resolve before they can reach a trade deal, observers say. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US-China interim trade deal hamstrung by fundamental differences, experts say

  • Two sides ‘not on the same page’ on issues such as the removal of tariffs, researcher says
  • Beijing will not buy agricultural goods it may not need ‘and definitely will not agree to it being written into a deal’, academic says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and the US still have some fundamental problems to resolve before they can reach a trade deal, observers say. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The world’s largest economies have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war that is dragging on global growth. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US and China have significant differences ahead of trade talks Friday night

  • President Donald Trump had not yet agreed to remove any tariffs as part of a deal, and the size of China’s commitment to purchase US farm products was not yet clear
  • The world’s largest economies have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war that is dragging on global growth
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:42am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The world’s largest economies have been involved in a tit-for-tat trade war that is dragging on global growth. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.